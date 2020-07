Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Right off County Line road and near 1044! Amazing location, close to schools, easy access to 35 and all the amenities downtown New Braunfels has to offer. This 3/2 has no carpet and tile throughout, granite countertops with a large island open to the living area. Refrigerator is included and backyard features a large covered patio! This is the perfect home for a family with close proximity to schools and daycares.