142 Landing Lane

Beautiful single story home in New Braunfels near major highways and Schlitterbahn water park! Living area is open to dining and Kitchen. Kitchen features include large middle island, deep single SS sink, granite counter tops, SS appliances & recessed lighting. Ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout home. Beautiful master suite that includes walk in closet, master bath with granite double vanity, & walk in glass shower. Washer/Dryer connections available. 2 car garage with 2 front spots as well. Home is complete with large privately fenced yard & patio area with built in grill perfect for entertaining!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.