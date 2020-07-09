Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Cotton Crossing Subdivision. This home is in wonderful condition and has amazing granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steal appliance. Open living dining and kitchen. Split bedroom. Owner will leave washer and dryer along with fridge at a convince.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1366 Hanz Drive have any available units?
1366 Hanz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1366 Hanz Drive have?
Some of 1366 Hanz Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 Hanz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1366 Hanz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.