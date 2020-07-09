1366 Hanz Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Cotton Crossing Subdivision. This home is in wonderful condition and has amazing granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steal appliance. Open living dining and kitchen. Split bedroom. Owner will leave washer and dryer along with fridge at a convince.