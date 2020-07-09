All apartments in New Braunfels
1366 Hanz Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1366 Hanz Drive

1366 Hanz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1366 Hanz Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Cotton Crossing Subdivision. This home is in wonderful condition and has amazing granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steal appliance. Open living dining and kitchen. Split bedroom. Owner will leave washer and dryer along with fridge at a convince.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1366 Hanz Drive have any available units?
1366 Hanz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1366 Hanz Drive have?
Some of 1366 Hanz Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1366 Hanz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1366 Hanz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1366 Hanz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1366 Hanz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1366 Hanz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1366 Hanz Drive offers parking.
Does 1366 Hanz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1366 Hanz Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1366 Hanz Drive have a pool?
No, 1366 Hanz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1366 Hanz Drive have accessible units?
No, 1366 Hanz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1366 Hanz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1366 Hanz Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1366 Hanz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1366 Hanz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

