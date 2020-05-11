All apartments in New Braunfels
1329 Poppy Ln

Location

1329 Poppy Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home available in a clean and established neighborhood! The desirable open floor plan is the perfect place to host gatherings for the ones who mean most to you allowing guests to comfortably mingle between spaces. Perfectly placed less than 5 minutes from shops, restaurants, and the historic downtown area of New Braunfels you can spend less time driving and more time enjoying your new lifestyle. Love to be outdoors? This home has the largest fenced in backyard providing plenty of space to enjoy some fun in the sun. Ready for immediate move in, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Poppy Ln have any available units?
1329 Poppy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
Is 1329 Poppy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Poppy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Poppy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Poppy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Poppy Ln offer parking?
No, 1329 Poppy Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Poppy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Poppy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Poppy Ln have a pool?
No, 1329 Poppy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Poppy Ln have accessible units?
No, 1329 Poppy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Poppy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Poppy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Poppy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 Poppy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

