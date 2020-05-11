1329 Poppy Ln

Amenities

dogs allowed

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home available in a clean and established neighborhood! The desirable open floor plan is the perfect place to host gatherings for the ones who mean most to you allowing guests to comfortably mingle between spaces. Perfectly placed less than 5 minutes from shops, restaurants, and the historic downtown area of New Braunfels you can spend less time driving and more time enjoying your new lifestyle. Love to be outdoors? This home has the largest fenced in backyard providing plenty of space to enjoy some fun in the sun. Ready for immediate move in, schedule your private showing today!