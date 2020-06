Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning hill country home on an over sized cul de sac lot with beautiful uninterrupted views of New Braunfels! This home is like new and meticulously maintained, with thoughtful detail and finishes throughout. Large master bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms, including an en-suite upstairs. Plenty of space in this charming home! Be sure to take a look at the 3 story garage with unlimited potential!