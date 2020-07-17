1280 Summerwood Dr

Amenities

Cute 3 bed/2 bath rental is xeroscaped front and back yard for minimal lawn maintenance and save money on the water bill during drought season. Large open floor plan comes with high vaulted ceiling, breakfast bar, kitchen with plenty of cabinet and pantry space. The main bedroom suite comes with dual sinks, stand-up shower, and a walk-in closet where the lights are activated by simply opening up the closet door. The French doors in the living room opens up to the private backyard and is used as an entry way from the back entry garage.