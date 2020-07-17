All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1280 Summerwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1280 Summerwood Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:53 AM

1280 Summerwood Dr

1280 Summerwood Drive · (830) 708-2319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1280 Summerwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1413 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bed/2 bath rental is xeroscaped front and back yard for minimal lawn maintenance and save money on the water bill during drought season. Large open floor plan comes with high vaulted ceiling, breakfast bar, kitchen with plenty of cabinet and pantry space. The main bedroom suite comes with dual sinks, stand-up shower, and a walk-in closet where the lights are activated by simply opening up the closet door. The French doors in the living room opens up to the private backyard and is used as an entry way from the back entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Summerwood Dr have any available units?
1280 Summerwood Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1280 Summerwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Summerwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Summerwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Summerwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1280 Summerwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1280 Summerwood Dr offers parking.
Does 1280 Summerwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Summerwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Summerwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1280 Summerwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Summerwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1280 Summerwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Summerwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Summerwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 Summerwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 Summerwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1280 Summerwood Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity