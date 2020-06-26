All apartments in New Braunfels
New Braunfels, TX
1241 Old FM 306
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1241 Old FM 306

1241 Old Fm 306 · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to Historic Gruene & Live Minutes from Creekside! Great 3/2/2 Duplex with Upgraded Features! - Walk to Historic Gruene & Live Minutes from Creekside Shopping! Great 3/2/2 Duplex with Upgraded Features! This Home Features Stainless Appliances with Gas Cooking, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Other Amenities Include Granite Counters and Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans in the Living Room and Master Bedroom, Stand Up Shower and Double Vanity in the Master Bath, and Privacy Fenced in Backyard with a Covered Patio! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max. Large Dogs Need Owner's Approval.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4997394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Old FM 306 have any available units?
1241 Old FM 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1241 Old FM 306 have?
Some of 1241 Old FM 306's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Old FM 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Old FM 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Old FM 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Old FM 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Old FM 306 offer parking?
No, 1241 Old FM 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1241 Old FM 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Old FM 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Old FM 306 have a pool?
No, 1241 Old FM 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Old FM 306 have accessible units?
No, 1241 Old FM 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Old FM 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 Old FM 306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Old FM 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 Old FM 306 does not have units with air conditioning.
