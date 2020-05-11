1170 Kuehler Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable home on spacious treed lot--close to downtown New Braunfels. New living room flooring, new blinds, flat top stove and refrigerator included. Great storage building/ doll house in back yard and detached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups in detached garage. Each applicant 18 years or older must submit a TAR application, pay $60.00 application fee, copies of last 2 paystubs or equivalent, and copy of current drivers license. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Call to see this affordable single-family home today!