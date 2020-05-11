All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:37 PM

1170 Kuehler Avenue

1170 Kuehler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1170 Kuehler Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable home on spacious treed lot--close to downtown New Braunfels. New living room flooring, new blinds, flat top stove and refrigerator included. Great storage building/ doll house in back yard and detached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups in detached garage. Each applicant 18 years or older must submit a TAR application, pay $60.00 application fee, copies of last 2 paystubs or equivalent, and copy of current drivers license. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Call to see this affordable single-family home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Kuehler Avenue have any available units?
1170 Kuehler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1170 Kuehler Avenue have?
Some of 1170 Kuehler Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Kuehler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Kuehler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Kuehler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 Kuehler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1170 Kuehler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Kuehler Avenue offers parking.
Does 1170 Kuehler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Kuehler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Kuehler Avenue have a pool?
No, 1170 Kuehler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Kuehler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1170 Kuehler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Kuehler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Kuehler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Kuehler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Kuehler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

