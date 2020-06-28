1156 West Coll Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Cute 1922 Craftsman has original hardwood floors in every room. Separate living with built-ins and private dining off kitchen. Master Bedroom has half bath. Secondary bedroom is over-sized with multiple closets. Large front porch and screened side porch for outdoor enjoyment. Located in the heart of the up and coming west side, convenient to local dining, shopping, downtown attractions, Schlitterbahn Water Park, and the Comal River. Bring your golf cart or bicycle; New Braunfels is cart/bicycle friendly!

Original Wood Floors. Large front porch, side screened Porch, utility room inside, and two blocks to downtown local atmosphere. Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fee must be cashier's check/money order delivered to KW, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. Please no cash/personal checks. Separate apps for all person over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.