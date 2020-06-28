All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1156 West Coll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1156 West Coll Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM

1156 West Coll Street

1156 West Coll Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1156 West Coll Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cute 1922 Craftsman has original hardwood floors in every room. Separate living with built-ins and private dining off kitchen. Master Bedroom has half bath. Secondary bedroom is over-sized with multiple closets. Large front porch and screened side porch for outdoor enjoyment. Located in the heart of the up and coming west side, convenient to local dining, shopping, downtown attractions, Schlitterbahn Water Park, and the Comal River. Bring your golf cart or bicycle; New Braunfels is cart/bicycle friendly!
Original Wood Floors. Large front porch, side screened Porch, utility room inside, and two blocks to downtown local atmosphere. Online App is at http://HPMapp.com. Fee must be cashier's check/money order delivered to KW, 2338 N Loop 1604 West #120. Please no cash/personal checks. Separate apps for all person over 18. App fee & security deposit is due at time of submission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 West Coll Street have any available units?
1156 West Coll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1156 West Coll Street have?
Some of 1156 West Coll Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 West Coll Street currently offering any rent specials?
1156 West Coll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 West Coll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 West Coll Street is pet friendly.
Does 1156 West Coll Street offer parking?
No, 1156 West Coll Street does not offer parking.
Does 1156 West Coll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 West Coll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 West Coll Street have a pool?
No, 1156 West Coll Street does not have a pool.
Does 1156 West Coll Street have accessible units?
No, 1156 West Coll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 West Coll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 West Coll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 West Coll Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1156 West Coll Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas