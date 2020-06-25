All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:58 AM

1121 N. Academy Unit B

1121 N Academy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1121 N Academy Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Town Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1121 N. Academy Unit B Available 06/14/19 Fabulous 2/2 Condo Located In Town Creek! Excellent Location & Packed With Amenities! - Fabulous 2/2 Condo Located In Town Creek! Excellent Location & Packed With Amenities! Live Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! This Home Boasts Soaring High Ceilings, an Open Concept Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island that is Perfect for Entertaining, Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Lots of Natural Light, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Open Floorplan, Washer/Dryer, Balcony, and Access to Pool & Single Car Garage! You Don't Want to Miss This! NBISD. 2 Pets Max.

*Water & Gas are Included with Rent*

(RLNE4808095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 N. Academy Unit B have any available units?
1121 N. Academy Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1121 N. Academy Unit B have?
Some of 1121 N. Academy Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 N. Academy Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1121 N. Academy Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 N. Academy Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 N. Academy Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1121 N. Academy Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1121 N. Academy Unit B offers parking.
Does 1121 N. Academy Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 N. Academy Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 N. Academy Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1121 N. Academy Unit B has a pool.
Does 1121 N. Academy Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1121 N. Academy Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 N. Academy Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 N. Academy Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 N. Academy Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 N. Academy Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
