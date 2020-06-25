Amenities

1121 N. Academy Unit B Available 06/14/19 Fabulous 2/2 Condo Located In Town Creek! Excellent Location & Packed With Amenities! - Fabulous 2/2 Condo Located In Town Creek! Excellent Location & Packed With Amenities! Live Minutes from Landa Park & Downtown New Braunfels! This Home Boasts Soaring High Ceilings, an Open Concept Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island that is Perfect for Entertaining, Gas Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Lots of Natural Light, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Open Floorplan, Washer/Dryer, Balcony, and Access to Pool & Single Car Garage! You Don't Want to Miss This! NBISD. 2 Pets Max.



*Water & Gas are Included with Rent*



(RLNE4808095)