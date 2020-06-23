All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated December 5 2019 at 7:37 AM

1068 Memorial Circle

Location

1068 Memorial Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home exudes Texas charm & is perched on a generous, lush lawn. New paint throughout, new carpet in living & new appliances & fridge (not pictured) have graced the interior. 4 beds & 2 full baths provide ample space & privacy. The generous master has access to Florida room. Living area has built-in shelves. The kitchen is awash with natural light & opens to the breakfast nook. Step outside to the raised garden beds, rain-water tank & storage shed. A truly relaxing outdoor oasis with gorgeous greenery.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Memorial Circle have any available units?
1068 Memorial Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1068 Memorial Circle have?
Some of 1068 Memorial Circle's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Memorial Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Memorial Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Memorial Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 Memorial Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1068 Memorial Circle offer parking?
No, 1068 Memorial Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Memorial Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Memorial Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Memorial Circle have a pool?
No, 1068 Memorial Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Memorial Circle have accessible units?
No, 1068 Memorial Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Memorial Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Memorial Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1068 Memorial Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1068 Memorial Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

