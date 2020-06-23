1068 Memorial Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home exudes Texas charm & is perched on a generous, lush lawn. New paint throughout, new carpet in living & new appliances & fridge (not pictured) have graced the interior. 4 beds & 2 full baths provide ample space & privacy. The generous master has access to Florida room. Living area has built-in shelves. The kitchen is awash with natural light & opens to the breakfast nook. Step outside to the raised garden beds, rain-water tank & storage shed. A truly relaxing outdoor oasis with gorgeous greenery.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.