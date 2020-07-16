All apartments in New Braunfels
Location

1065 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1065 Creekside Orchard Available 08/15/20 Don't Miss Out On This Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Don't Miss Out On This Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home is Located In Comal ISD and Minutes To Hwy 35. Tons Of Amenities Including Granite Countertops in the Kitchen with Under Mount Sink, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, Walk-In Closets, Upscale Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances such as an Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Back Patio, and Fenced-In Backyard! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2348371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Creekside Orchard have any available units?
1065 Creekside Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1065 Creekside Orchard have?
Some of 1065 Creekside Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Creekside Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Creekside Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Creekside Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1065 Creekside Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 1065 Creekside Orchard offer parking?
No, 1065 Creekside Orchard does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Creekside Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Creekside Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Creekside Orchard have a pool?
No, 1065 Creekside Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Creekside Orchard have accessible units?
No, 1065 Creekside Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Creekside Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 Creekside Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1065 Creekside Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1065 Creekside Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
