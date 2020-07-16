Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1065 Creekside Orchard Available 08/15/20 Don't Miss Out On This Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! - Don't Miss Out On This Fantastic 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close To Creekside Shopping & Entertainment! This Home is Located In Comal ISD and Minutes To Hwy 35. Tons Of Amenities Including Granite Countertops in the Kitchen with Under Mount Sink, Upscale Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Walk-In Shower & Double Vanity In Master Bath, Walk-In Closets, Upscale Wood-Look Tile Flooring with Carpet In Bedrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances such as an Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Back Patio, and Fenced-In Backyard! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2348371)