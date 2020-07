Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Too many upgraded features to list including: granite counter tops, stained concrete flooring, open floor plan, matching stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included, Master bath has double vanity/sinks, ceiling fans throughout, privacy fenced backyard, and covered patio! This is a must see!! Please verify schools if important.