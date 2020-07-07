All apartments in New Braunfels
1055 Carolyn Cove

1055 Carolyn Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Carolyn Cove, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE - EARLY JUNE**

Beautiful stained concrete flooring throughout this 3 bed / 2 bath home - high decorative ceilings - Beautiful cabinetry to compliment the granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Private backyard. Two car garage. Great Location!

***Virtual Tour is not of exact home***All homes exact same floorplan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Carolyn Cove have any available units?
1055 Carolyn Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1055 Carolyn Cove have?
Some of 1055 Carolyn Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Carolyn Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Carolyn Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Carolyn Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Carolyn Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1055 Carolyn Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Carolyn Cove offers parking.
Does 1055 Carolyn Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Carolyn Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Carolyn Cove have a pool?
No, 1055 Carolyn Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Carolyn Cove have accessible units?
No, 1055 Carolyn Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Carolyn Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Carolyn Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Carolyn Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1055 Carolyn Cove has units with air conditioning.

