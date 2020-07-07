Beautiful stained concrete flooring throughout this 3 bed / 2 bath home - high decorative ceilings - Beautiful cabinetry to compliment the granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Private backyard. Two car garage. Great Location!
***Virtual Tour is not of exact home***All homes exact same floorplan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1055 Carolyn Cove have any available units?
1055 Carolyn Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1055 Carolyn Cove have?
Some of 1055 Carolyn Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Carolyn Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Carolyn Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.