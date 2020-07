Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room garage parking 24hr maintenance online portal pool table

If you’re looking for an apartment in Midland, TX, with resort-style amenities, a professional onsite management team and an ideal location, you’ll love The Palms at Briarwood Apartment Homes.



At The Palms at Briarwood, you can choose from a variety of luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept layouts to find the perfect place to fit your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired in your gourmet kitchen with elegant granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliance package, convenient breakfast bar, and dining room. You’ll love your spacious living room with high ceilings, plush carpeting, a cozy electric fireplace, ceiling fans, and large windows that invite in plenty of natural light. Move effortlessly from indoor to outdoor living through your large sliding glass doors onto your own private patio or balcony where you can sip your morning espresso or dine al fresco in the evening. The roomy and bright bedrooms feature walk-in closets, and you’ll appr