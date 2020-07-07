Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
913 Kory Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM
913 Kory Drive
913 Kory Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
913 Kory Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913 Kory Drive have any available units?
913 Kory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 913 Kory Drive have?
Some of 913 Kory Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 913 Kory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Kory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Kory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 913 Kory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 913 Kory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Kory Drive offers parking.
Does 913 Kory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Kory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Kory Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Kory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Kory Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Kory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Kory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Kory Drive has units with dishwashers.
