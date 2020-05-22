Lane at Towne Crossing

Lease Length: 4-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per aplicant
Deposit: $125 (1 bedrooms); $225 (1bed/2bath); $275 (2bed/2bath)
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $8.99/month, Pest Control $4.99/month, Alarm Monitoring $15/month. Hot water/Sewer are not included and residents will receive allocated bill.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Parking permits required with a limit of one vehicle per leaseholder. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: additional storage on patio/balcony