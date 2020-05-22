All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Lane at Towne Crossing

4035 Towne Crossing Blvd · (972) 318-9958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4035 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 181804 · Avail. Aug 21

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 141408 · Avail. Jul 16

$941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 30303 · Avail. Jul 15

$951

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70703 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 50506 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 151503 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lane at Towne Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
alarm system
dog park
hot tub
lobby
Lane at Towne Crossing is a community offering a great environment, with excellent service for our residents. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with features such as a wood burning fireplace, large walk in closets and private balconies. Come relax by one of our two swimming pools, or come grill out at our outdoor kitchen. The Lane at Towne Crossing is located within walking distance to many restaurants and a quick drive around the corner to the mall. We are conveniently located to interstates I-30 and I-635. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per aplicant
Deposit: $125 (1 bedrooms); $225 (1bed/2bath); $275 (2bed/2bath)
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $8.99/month, Pest Control $4.99/month, Alarm Monitoring $15/month. Hot water/Sewer are not included and residents will receive allocated bill.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. No weight limit.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Parking permits required with a limit of one vehicle per leaseholder. Please call our leasing office for more parking information.
Storage Details: additional storage on patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lane at Towne Crossing have any available units?
Lane at Towne Crossing has 16 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Lane at Towne Crossing have?
Some of Lane at Towne Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lane at Towne Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Lane at Towne Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lane at Towne Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Lane at Towne Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Lane at Towne Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Lane at Towne Crossing offers parking.
Does Lane at Towne Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lane at Towne Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lane at Towne Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Lane at Towne Crossing has a pool.
Does Lane at Towne Crossing have accessible units?
No, Lane at Towne Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Lane at Towne Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lane at Towne Crossing has units with dishwashers.
