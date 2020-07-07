All apartments in Mesquite
1413 Rutherford Drive
1413 Rutherford Drive

1413 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Rutherford Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet neighborhood in Mesquite, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, convenient location in Mesquite, very close to elementary school. Open floor plan with natural lights, large backyard. Spacious bedrooms. Ceramic titles for most rooms, easy for maintenance, spacious kitchen with dining area. Great starter home or investment property. Easy access to freeways and shops. App Fee is $55 per adult, and can be paid by Zelle, PayPal, Venmo or CashApp. Pet Deposit is $250 to $300 per pet depending on size, written applications only, application will only be process when App Fee is paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

