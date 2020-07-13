Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed accessible on-site laundry alarm system carport guest parking internet access

At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets, updated doors and fixtures, and so much more. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a large recreation area for our 4-legged furry friends, a gorgeous resort style pool, business center, package concierge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Escape from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dallas and relax in charming Mesquite, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Town East Mall, Lake Ray Hubbard and several local parks. We are also close to some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Mesquite has to offer. No matter how you spend your days, Country Club Apartments will always be happy to welcome you home! We'd love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of ...