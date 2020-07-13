All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like Country Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
Country Club
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 AM

Country Club

1901 Pinehurst Ln · (972) 818-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
1/2 Off 1st Full Month - Select Homes (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX 75150

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7101 · Avail. Sep 5

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 7107 · Avail. Aug 29

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 1117 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
alarm system
carport
guest parking
internet access
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets, updated doors and fixtures, and so much more. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a large recreation area for our 4-legged furry friends, a gorgeous resort style pool, business center, package concierge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Escape from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dallas and relax in charming Mesquite, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Town East Mall, Lake Ray Hubbard and several local parks. We are also close to some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Mesquite has to offer. No matter how you spend your days, Country Club Apartments will always be happy to welcome you home! We'd love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $100, 2 Beds: $150 (O.A.C)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Carport: $20. Surface lot, 350 spaces/unit, assigned. Additional covered parking is available for residents at an additional $20.00 a month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club have any available units?
Country Club has 9 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Club have?
Some of Country Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Off 1st Full Month - Select Homes (on select units)
Is Country Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club is pet friendly.
Does Country Club offer parking?
Yes, Country Club offers parking.
Does Country Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Country Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club have a pool?
Yes, Country Club has a pool.
Does Country Club have accessible units?
Yes, Country Club has accessible units.
Does Country Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Club has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Country Club?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly Places
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity