Country Club

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $100, 2 Beds: $150 (O.A.C)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Carport: $20. Surface lot, 350 spaces/unit, assigned. Additional covered parking is available for residents at an additional $20.00 a month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet