5729 Fremont Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Prestigious Prosper ISD! Beautiful 1-story home located in the most desirable Robinson Ridge community along the greenbelt with 3 beds, office, 2 full baths & 2 car garage. Extra large corner lot! Upgraded granite counters in kitchen, cast stone fireplace in family, large covered patio. Community pool, playground, covered picnic & spray pavilion & catch & release pond surrounded by walking trails. Only 10 min from Allen Outlets, Cabelas & 5 min. away from The Historic and Popular, McKinney Square! Within short driving distance to Plano and Frisco.

Next door to Baylor Hospital!