5729 Fremont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5729 Fremont Drive

5729 Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Fremont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Prestigious Prosper ISD! Beautiful 1-story home located in the most desirable Robinson Ridge community along the greenbelt with 3 beds, office, 2 full baths & 2 car garage. Extra large corner lot! Upgraded granite counters in kitchen, cast stone fireplace in family, large covered patio. Community pool, playground, covered picnic & spray pavilion & catch & release pond surrounded by walking trails. Only 10 min from Allen Outlets, Cabelas & 5 min. away from The Historic and Popular, McKinney Square! Within short driving distance to Plano and Frisco.
Next door to Baylor Hospital!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

