5729 Fremont Drive

Amenities
Prestigious Prosper ISD! Beautiful 1-story home located in the most desirable Robinson Ridge community along the greenbelt with 3 beds, office, 2 full baths & 2 car garage. Extra large corner lot! Upgraded granite counters in kitchen, cast stone fireplace in family, large covered patio. Community pool, playground, covered picnic & spray pavilion & catch & release pond surrounded by walking trails. Only 10 min from Allen Outlets, Cabelas & 5 min. away from The Historic and Popular, McKinney Square! Within short driving distance to Plano and Frisco.
Next door to Baylor Hospital!