Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Stonebridge Ranch, McKinney, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
50 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
22 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, homes at The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch just north of Dallas feature European-style kitchens and wood-style floors, while communal areas include a pool table in the retro-style lounge and a fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Stonebridge Ranch
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
61 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1409 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
250 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
20 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
41 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1501 sqft
We are open to self-guided tours, virtual tours, and tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today! Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1565 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
24 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1185 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1497 sqft
Saxon Woods offers luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in McKinney with spacious floor plans that range from 665 – 1497 square feet. Each of our units feature an open-concept layout with soaring 9 ft.
Results within 5 miles of Stonebridge Ranch
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,197
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1006 sqft
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
