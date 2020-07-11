Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in McKinney, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to McKinney apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
252 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
42 Units Available
Eldorado
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
7 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
16 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
51 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
21 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,180
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
7 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
ReNew McKinney is ideally located in the West end of McKinney, TX, in close proximity to a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
10 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
236 Units Available
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
58 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
23 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
41 Units Available
Greens of Mckinney
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Results within 5 miles of McKinney
24 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
16 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
17 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
24 Units Available
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1301 sqft
A luxury community in the heart of Allen. Community features include a resident clubhouse, fantastic gym, and a resort-style pool. Short-term leases available. Controlled access. Modern interiors with ample space and storage.
199 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
72 Units Available
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1117 sqft
Just minutes from Dallas. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies, and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
147 Units Available
Townhomes at Princeton Meadows
1413 Orchid Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1633 sqft
Embrace the great indoors with a three bedroom townhome at The Townhomes at Princeton Meadows. Experience a signature Texas lifestyle in these open, bright, and stylishly designed homes.
13 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,260
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
14 Units Available
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wade Crossing Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
67 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in McKinney, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to McKinney apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

McKinney apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

