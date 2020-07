Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport internet access playground

With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city. Choose from our unique floorplans of a Studio, One, Two, or Three bedroom apartment homes to find the apartment home you've been looking for. Our ideal location on Stacy Road puts you close to everything you need, so you can get in, out, and on with your day. We are close to entertainment, dining, fitness, and more. Our exceptional community amenities add to the resort-like feel, including a sparkling swimming pool with outdoor grill areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, onsite car care center, and even an on-site dog park. Make Springs at McKinney your new home and experience Springs living, the world is yours!