Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar fire pit parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly bike storage bocce court business center car wash area community garden concierge dog grooming area dog park game room golf room package receiving volleyball court

Situated in the hustle and bustle of Dallas in scenic McKinney, our upscale Texas apartment community is designed to enrich your modern lifestyle. We aim to meet your every need in helping you find your perfect home! Each of our brand new luxury apartments features grand living spaces and abundant natural light. Our homes offer chic, contemporary kitchens including gourmet islands, stylish back splashes, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite countertops. Feel refreshed when you step into your new home with an oversized patio, and a relaxing spa bath.



Here at Bexley at WestRidge, you'll experience luxury living with all the best in location and comfort. Shop at the Allen Premium Outlets, entertain and dine on McKinney Main Street, or visit Erwin Park Hike & Bike Trails. We are less than 30 minutes from Downtown/Uptown Dallas and easy access to Frisco coe, Plano, Richardson, or Allen.