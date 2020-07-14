All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Bexley at WestRidge

401 S Coit Rd · (469) 904-0195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX 75070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 531 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 832 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 1127 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1532 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 1534 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 936 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley at WestRidge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
bike storage
bocce court
business center
car wash area
community garden
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
golf room
package receiving
volleyball court
Situated in the hustle and bustle of Dallas in scenic McKinney, our upscale Texas apartment community is designed to enrich your modern lifestyle. We aim to meet your every need in helping you find your perfect home! Each of our brand new luxury apartments features grand living spaces and abundant natural light. Our homes offer chic, contemporary kitchens including gourmet islands, stylish back splashes, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite countertops. Feel refreshed when you step into your new home with an oversized patio, and a relaxing spa bath.

Here at Bexley at WestRidge, you'll experience luxury living with all the best in location and comfort. Shop at the Allen Premium Outlets, entertain and dine on McKinney Main Street, or visit Erwin Park Hike & Bike Trails. We are less than 30 minutes from Downtown/Uptown Dallas and easy access to Frisco coe, Plano, Richardson, or Allen.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bexley at WestRidge have any available units?
Bexley at WestRidge has 16 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley at WestRidge have?
Some of Bexley at WestRidge's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley at WestRidge currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley at WestRidge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley at WestRidge pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley at WestRidge is pet friendly.
Does Bexley at WestRidge offer parking?
Yes, Bexley at WestRidge offers parking.
Does Bexley at WestRidge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley at WestRidge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley at WestRidge have a pool?
Yes, Bexley at WestRidge has a pool.
Does Bexley at WestRidge have accessible units?
No, Bexley at WestRidge does not have accessible units.
Does Bexley at WestRidge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bexley at WestRidge has units with dishwashers.
