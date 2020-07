Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym playground pool hot tub online portal cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse e-payments internet access trash valet

Positioned alongside Gabe Nesbitt Community Park, the Ranch at Hudson Xing's unique and spacious apartment homes are set in tranquil, parkside surroundings. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in McKinney, Texas. Established under the vast and blue Texas skies, your new home boasts a range of in-home highlights. The nine-foot-high ceilings offset with delicate crown molding are an elegant finishing touch to your decor and sense of style. Enjoy a cool and refreshing home environment with the help of central air conditioning and ceiling fans. In your downtime, play a game of fetch with your dog at the onsite dog park or go for a swim in the sparkling outdoor swimming pool. Experience a new way of living at the Ranch at Hudson Xing.