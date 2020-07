Amenities

Great three bedroom home, kitchen open to living room, wood burning fireplace. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile for easy maintenance. Carpet in two bedrooms only, which was replaced on July 2019. Property features high ceilings, split master and walk in closets. Back yard includes a stone patio and wood fence. Two car rear entry garage with an electric opener. Close access to both 75 Central Expressway and Hwy 121 for an easy commute. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.