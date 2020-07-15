Amenities

At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer lofty 9 foot ceilings, faux wood blinds, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, spacious walk-in closets and so much more! Select units feature faux wood flooring, direct access garages, garden tubs and additional outside storage. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a swimming pool with tanning deck, state of the art fitness center, yoga and open-space studio, business center, fenced dog park, playground and lush walking trails.



Our community is conveniently located in the heart of McKinney. The best entertainment, shopping and dining options are right around the corner when you call McKinney Pointe home. We are just minutes from the Medical Center and near many schools. Just outside of Dallas, you can enjoy all the benefits of the city without the hustle and bustle of downtown living.



