Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

McKinney Pointe

2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy · (972) 853-9434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4106 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4307 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 9204 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 9312 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McKinney Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
accessible
bbq/grill
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer lofty 9 foot ceilings, faux wood blinds, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, spacious walk-in closets and so much more! Select units feature faux wood flooring, direct access garages, garden tubs and additional outside storage. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a swimming pool with tanning deck, state of the art fitness center, yoga and open-space studio, business center, fenced dog park, playground and lush walking trails.

Our community is conveniently located in the heart of McKinney. The best entertainment, shopping and dining options are right around the corner when you call McKinney Pointe home. We are just minutes from the Medical Center and near many schools. Just outside of Dallas, you can enjoy all the benefits of the city without the hustle and bustle of downtown living.

We would love to show you around! Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our stunning apartment community in McKinney, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 allowed
rent: $45/monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds Not Allowed. Ask for our Restricted Breed List.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McKinney Pointe have any available units?
McKinney Pointe has 10 units available starting at $1,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does McKinney Pointe have?
Some of McKinney Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McKinney Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
McKinney Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McKinney Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, McKinney Pointe is pet friendly.
Does McKinney Pointe offer parking?
Yes, McKinney Pointe offers parking.
Does McKinney Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, McKinney Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does McKinney Pointe have a pool?
Yes, McKinney Pointe has a pool.
Does McKinney Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, McKinney Pointe has accessible units.
Does McKinney Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McKinney Pointe has units with dishwashers.
