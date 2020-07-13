Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court trash valet carport conference room dog park online portal package receiving playground

Live in a city named as one of the best places to live in America by multiple publications. At Magnolia Ranch, you'll experience the best that McKinney has to offer. Our luxury apartments feature homes with one and two bedrooms, each fully upgraded with the latest amenities. Our grounds-which include a tennis court, gym and pool-are exceptional as well. McKinney is well-known for its high-quality restaurants, upscale shopping destinations and overall family-friendly vibe. Magnolia Ranch is close to central McKinney and its movie theaters, nature centers, parks, movie theaters, museums, golf courses and other points of interest. Located just north of Fairview and 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas, we're a great place to experience the best of both suburban and metropolitan life. Floor plans at our McKinney apartments vary depending on your wants and needs. Recently renovated, our floor plans feature options like black or stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite or ...