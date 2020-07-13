All apartments in McKinney
Magnolia Ranch
Magnolia Ranch

3191 Medical Center Dr · (571) 777-0782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
Tour in person or virtually! $1 admin! (on select units)
logo
Lease Savings
Tour in person or virtually! 2 Bedrooms $300 off FFM $1 admin! (on select units)
Location

3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10205 · Avail. Oct 17

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 11205 · Avail. Sep 6

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 37205 · Avail. Aug 26

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25201 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 35206 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 30206 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

See 33+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
trash valet
carport
conference room
dog park
online portal
package receiving
playground
Live in a city named as one of the best places to live in America by multiple publications. At Magnolia Ranch, you'll experience the best that McKinney has to offer. Our luxury apartments feature homes with one and two bedrooms, each fully upgraded with the latest amenities. Our grounds-which include a tennis court, gym and pool-are exceptional as well. McKinney is well-known for its high-quality restaurants, upscale shopping destinations and overall family-friendly vibe. Magnolia Ranch is close to central McKinney and its movie theaters, nature centers, parks, movie theaters, museums, golf courses and other points of interest. Located just north of Fairview and 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas, we're a great place to experience the best of both suburban and metropolitan life. Floor plans at our McKinney apartments vary depending on your wants and needs. Recently renovated, our floor plans feature options like black or stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite or ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $39 cable, $25 valet trash, $5 pest control
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: First come, first serve. Other. Surface Lot & Covered Parking Available. Please call for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Ranch have any available units?
Magnolia Ranch has 41 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Ranch have?
Some of Magnolia Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Ranch is offering the following rent specials: Tour in person or virtually! $1 admin! (on select units)
Is Magnolia Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Ranch offers parking.
Does Magnolia Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia Ranch has a pool.
Does Magnolia Ranch have accessible units?
No, Magnolia Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Ranch has units with dishwashers.
