Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking bike storage clubhouse dog grooming area key fob access package receiving

Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home. We are easily accessible and conveniently located between the 151 and Highway 75. No matter where you want to go, whether its to work or to the areas nearby art museums, quaint coffee houses, or one-of-a kind restaurants the commute will seem effortless. We offer beautifully refined efficiency, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring high end amenities such as granite or quartz counter tops, wood style flooring, and key less front door entry. Additionally, we pamper our residents with services and community events that occur monthly with our social event team sponsors. We are a pet friendly community with a gated dog park and a pet washing station. You will have exclusive access to our 24-hour fitness facility with state-of-the-art gym equipment, machines, and free weights. Lastly, you will have access to our luxury style pool with individual cabanas and onsite grills. Come and see how you can call Davis at the Square home and experience downtown living!