Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Davis at the Square

260 East Davis Street · (469) 256-6922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1127 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 2235 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 2505 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 915 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 1228 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 3212 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Davis at the Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
bike storage
clubhouse
dog grooming area
key fob access
package receiving
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home. We are easily accessible and conveniently located between the 151 and Highway 75. No matter where you want to go, whether its to work or to the areas nearby art museums, quaint coffee houses, or one-of-a kind restaurants the commute will seem effortless. We offer beautifully refined efficiency, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring high end amenities such as granite or quartz counter tops, wood style flooring, and key less front door entry. Additionally, we pamper our residents with services and community events that occur monthly with our social event team sponsors. We are a pet friendly community with a gated dog park and a pet washing station. You will have exclusive access to our 24-hour fitness facility with state-of-the-art gym equipment, machines, and free weights. Lastly, you will have access to our luxury style pool with individual cabanas and onsite grills. Come and see how you can call Davis at the Square home and experience downtown living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Davis at the Square have any available units?
Davis at the Square has 10 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does Davis at the Square have?
Some of Davis at the Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Davis at the Square currently offering any rent specials?
Davis at the Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Davis at the Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Davis at the Square is pet friendly.
Does Davis at the Square offer parking?
Yes, Davis at the Square offers parking.
Does Davis at the Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Davis at the Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Davis at the Square have a pool?
Yes, Davis at the Square has a pool.
Does Davis at the Square have accessible units?
Yes, Davis at the Square has accessible units.
Does Davis at the Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Davis at the Square has units with dishwashers.
