All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1004 N College Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1004 N College Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

1004 N College Street

1004 North College Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1004 North College Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this spacious fully furnished 3-bedroom cottage in McKinney's historic neighborhood district. Just blocks off the downtown square on beautiful tree-lined College St will welcome you with the comforts of home. Each charming bedroom features premium comfort mattresses and quality bedding. Month to month or short term rental available ASAP. Rent includes all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 N College Street have any available units?
1004 N College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 N College Street have?
Some of 1004 N College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 N College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1004 N College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 N College Street pet-friendly?
No, 1004 N College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1004 N College Street offer parking?
No, 1004 N College Street does not offer parking.
Does 1004 N College Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 N College Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 N College Street have a pool?
No, 1004 N College Street does not have a pool.
Does 1004 N College Street have accessible units?
No, 1004 N College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 N College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 N College Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center