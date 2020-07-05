Welcome to this spacious fully furnished 3-bedroom cottage in McKinney's historic neighborhood district. Just blocks off the downtown square on beautiful tree-lined College St will welcome you with the comforts of home. Each charming bedroom features premium comfort mattresses and quality bedding. Month to month or short term rental available ASAP. Rent includes all utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 N College Street have any available units?
1004 N College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 N College Street have?
Some of 1004 N College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 N College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1004 N College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.