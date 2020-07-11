Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX with move-in specials

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
15 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
25 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1558 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
27 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,202
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
12 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. Community includes fitness center, pool and grills. Located within a five-mile radius from multiple schools, shopping centers and restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
9 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
192 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
28 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
28 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,594
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
28 Units Available
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the corner of Turner Road and Boyd Drive near Highway 114L. Luxury apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool and a courtyard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:18pm
6 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
40 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$877
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$988
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
14 Units Available
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaks Hackberry Creek is located at the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their well-maintained one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
27 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
17 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
35 Units Available
Song
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
6 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
15 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
City Guide for Euless, TX

Known as "Tree City, USA," Euless is a charming Texas city that's located halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and it is best-known for its nationally acclaimed Arbor Daze festival in April.

Euless, Texas is known to the locals as "Tree City, USA," and after one look at its beautifully landscaped neighborhoods and lush wooded parks, you'll cotton on to the fact that folks take their trees pretty seriously around here. This doesn't make Euless a rural hideaway, however; this is a thriving community that's just 20 minutes away from two mega metropolises, Dallas and Fort Worth. It's also home to a number of major players in the business world, including Odyssey OneSource, a nationally-known HR outsourcing firm, and HM Dunn Aerospace, a leading distributor of aircraft kits, components and assemblies. With a population of 51,277 (2010 census), Euless imbues a small town Texas charm on everything, from its thriving business community to its idyllic residential neighborhoods, so that you always feel that you're welcome here, even if you're a complete stranger.

Having trouble with Craigslist Euless? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Euless, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Euless apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Euless apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

