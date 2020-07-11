96 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX with move-in specials
Why is it called "The Colony?" Here's an interesting tidbit about the name of this city: "The Colony" was chosen because "Colony" was already in use by another city.
Are you searching for a modern city with a small-town feel to call home? Look no further than The Colony, in Denton County, Texas. Named as one of Money magazine's top 50 best places to live in 2013 and Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary Sports Town of the United States in 2003, The Colony is definitely a top-notch place to look for rental property. As of the 2010 census, the population in this city was a sizable 36,328 residents. If you are looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, 1-bedroom apartment, or condo to rent, you've come to the right place in your search for quality rental properties. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Colony apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
The Colony apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.