96 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX with move-in specials

Why is it called "The Colony?" Here's an interesting tidbit about the name of this city: "The Colony" was chosen because "Colony" was already in use by another city.

Are you searching for a modern city with a small-town feel to call home? Look no further than The Colony, in Denton County, Texas. Named as one of Money magazine's top 50 best places to live in 2013 and Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary Sports Town of the United States in 2003, The Colony is definitely a top-notch place to look for rental property. As of the 2010 census, the population in this city was a sizable 36,328 residents. If you are looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, 1-bedroom apartment, or condo to rent, you've come to the right place in your search for quality rental properties. See more