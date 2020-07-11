Apartment List
/
TX
/
the colony
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

96 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Colony apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
86 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
99 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,066
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
195 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
48 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,288
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
73 Units Available
Willow Bend
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1210 sqft
Three courtyards with tucked away grill areas, hammocks. Designer homes with track lighting, black and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile or faux wood flooring in kitchens and baths. Immeidate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1114 sqft
Premium apartments on Texas State Highway 289, just footsteps from a bus stop. Apartments come with bathtub, dishwasher and air conditioning. Game room, media room and business center on the complex.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1004 sqft
Pear Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offer all the comforts of home. Located in Dallas, Texas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
11 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
13 Units Available
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. It's a pet-friendly property with an onsite clubhouse, gym and pool. Located just minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Indian Creek
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,731
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,106
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1212 sqft
Within walking distance to Stonebriar Mall. Unique townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens and stylish bathrooms. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a skybox suite overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr., Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,039
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,203
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1141 sqft
Adjacent to the Frisco Sports Complex and Stonebriar Centre, this green community offers something for everyone. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
25 Units Available
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,074
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1125 sqft
Large pool with lap lanes and sun shelf. Well-equipped fitness center with cardio machines, kettlebells, and other strength-training equipment. Garden parking for residents. Interior windows stretch nearly wall-to-wall for plenty of natural light. Immediate access to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,192
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
12 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
City Guide for The Colony, TX

Why is it called "The Colony?" Here's an interesting tidbit about the name of this city: "The Colony" was chosen because "Colony" was already in use by another city.

Are you searching for a modern city with a small-town feel to call home? Look no further than The Colony, in Denton County, Texas. Named as one of Money magazine's top 50 best places to live in 2013 and Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary Sports Town of the United States in 2003, The Colony is definitely a top-notch place to look for rental property. As of the 2010 census, the population in this city was a sizable 36,328 residents. If you are looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, 1-bedroom apartment, or condo to rent, you've come to the right place in your search for quality rental properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in The Colony, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Colony apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

The Colony apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 BedroomsThe Colony Accessible ApartmentsThe Colony Apartments under $1,000
The Colony Apartments under $1,100The Colony Apartments under $1,200The Colony Apartments with BalconyThe Colony Apartments with GarageThe Colony Apartments with GymThe Colony Apartments with Hardwood Floors
The Colony Apartments with Move-in SpecialsThe Colony Apartments with ParkingThe Colony Apartments with PoolThe Colony Apartments with Washer-DryerThe Colony Dog Friendly ApartmentsThe Colony Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District