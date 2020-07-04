All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard

965 Garden Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

965 Garden Ridge Boulevard, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Brookdale Lewisville is a senior living community offering personalized assisted living options for seniors. Our emphasis is on providing a wonderful assisted living lifestyle, allowing you to do what you can and helping you remain as independent as possible.
Our community is designed to help those who need assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing and administering needed medication. Just like family, we provide the extra assistance seniors may need with daily activities, while always placing a focus on helping residents maintain privacy, dignity, and independence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
No, 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 N Garden Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District