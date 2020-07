944 Golden Grove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! - CLOSE TO 3040, MUSIC CITY MALL, MINUTES TO 121 & DFW AIRPORT - RECENT INSTALLED HVAC - 14 SEER, DISHWASHER, AND MICROWAVE! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 2 LIVING AREAS PLUS GAME ROOM! LARGE KITCHEN W-S. STEEL APPL. INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR W-ICE MAKER! BREAKFAST BAR! STONE FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM! UPSTAIRS BOASTS 3 BEDROOMS & GAME ROOM WITH SKYLIGHTS! EASY CARE WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS! NEW CARPET INSTALLED 11-2019 IN GAME ROOM & STAIRS! BACKYARD IS FENCED AND HAS FLAGSTONE PATIO! MASTER SHOWER REMODELED - 2017. OWNERS ARE RELATED TO SONDRA HAFT

ALL INFO DEEMED TO BE RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED. AGENT-TENANT TO VERIFY ALL MEASUREMENTS AND SCHOOLS!