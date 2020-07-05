All apartments in Lewisville
940 Valley View Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

940 Valley View Drive

940 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

940 Valley View Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open yet defined floor plan in highly sought after location. Two living areas, laminate wood flooring throughout, tile in kitchen and wet areas. Master bedroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate double shower. Kitchen open to living area, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Well maintained home, open patio, rear entry garage, fenced yard. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. Deposit and first months rent due on signing, Acceptable Credit (600+) and criminal background, rent history and income. Application fee $45 per person 18 or over. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Valley View Drive have any available units?
940 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 940 Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
940 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 940 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 940 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 940 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 940 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 940 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 940 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 940 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.

