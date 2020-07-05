940 Valley View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Open yet defined floor plan in highly sought after location. Two living areas, laminate wood flooring throughout, tile in kitchen and wet areas. Master bedroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate double shower. Kitchen open to living area, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Well maintained home, open patio, rear entry garage, fenced yard. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. Deposit and first months rent due on signing, Acceptable Credit (600+) and criminal background, rent history and income. Application fee $45 per person 18 or over. Available immediately.