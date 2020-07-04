All apartments in Lewisville
936 Grace Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

936 Grace Lane

936 Grace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

936 Grace Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cozy townhome! Wonderful open concept plan. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces, pantry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and opens to living room and dining area. Master bath features with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet and dual sinks. Other bedrooms have walk-in closets. Community pool, 2-car garage, common areas maintained by HOA. Great and convenient location! Lots of restaurants and shops nearby. Short drive to Pier 121 Marina and Lake Lewisville to enjoy outdoor activities. Easy access to Hwy 121 and other major freeways: North Dallas Tollway. Nice and quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

