936 Grace Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Cozy townhome! Wonderful open concept plan. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces, pantry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and opens to living room and dining area. Master bath features with separate shower and tub, walk-in closet and dual sinks. Other bedrooms have walk-in closets. Community pool, 2-car garage, common areas maintained by HOA. Great and convenient location! Lots of restaurants and shops nearby. Short drive to Pier 121 Marina and Lake Lewisville to enjoy outdoor activities. Easy access to Hwy 121 and other major freeways: North Dallas Tollway. Nice and quiet neighborhood.