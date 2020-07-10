924 Valley View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in. PRICED TO SELL. Fall in love with your future SMART home. Well maintained one story with open floor plan, natural light, vaulted ceilings, custom designer ceramic tile, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, HVAC & Duct April 2017, water heater 2016, SS Appliances Feb 2019, fence May 2019, new roof February 2020. Smart thermostat, lighting system, sprinkler system, garage, fast ethernet with WAP and POE switch, scalable technology, close to schools, parks, jogging and bike trails, shopping, DFW airport, major highways. Perfect for entertaining inside the house and the backyard. you must see for yourself to appreciate all that is offered.