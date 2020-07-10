All apartments in Lewisville
924 Valley View Drive
924 Valley View Drive

924 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

924 Valley View Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in. PRICED TO SELL. Fall in love with your future SMART home. Well maintained one story with open floor plan, natural light, vaulted ceilings, custom designer ceramic tile, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, HVAC & Duct April 2017, water heater 2016, SS Appliances Feb 2019, fence May 2019, new roof February 2020. Smart thermostat, lighting system, sprinkler system, garage, fast ethernet with WAP and POE switch, scalable technology, close to schools, parks, jogging and bike trails, shopping, DFW airport, major highways. Perfect for entertaining inside the house and the backyard. you must see for yourself to appreciate all that is offered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

924 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Some of 924 Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
924 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 924 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Yes, 924 Valley View Drive offers parking.
No, 924 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 924 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
No, 924 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Yes, 924 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.

