921 Boxwood Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Open Concept 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home near Sylvan Creek Park in the heart of Lewisville! Great Room features laminate wood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceiling & lots of windows with natural light! Sliding glass doors open to patio & backyard! Updated kitchen w granite counters & high-end KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, incl refrigerator! Kitchen sink has big window looking out to backyard! Master BR conveniently located on 1st floor! Master has wlkin-closet, ensuite bath w tub-shower combo & vanity w 2 sinks. 2 more BRs upstairs! Neutral paint & window blinds! Laminate wood floors in Living, Dining, Kitchen & Laundry Room. Fenced backyard! Storage shed! Lewisville ISD schools! Move-in ready!