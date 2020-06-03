All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 5 2019 at 5:37 AM

921 Boxwood Drive

Location

921 Boxwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open Concept 3 BR, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home near Sylvan Creek Park in the heart of Lewisville! Great Room features laminate wood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceiling & lots of windows with natural light! Sliding glass doors open to patio & backyard! Updated kitchen w granite counters & high-end KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, incl refrigerator! Kitchen sink has big window looking out to backyard! Master BR conveniently located on 1st floor! Master has wlkin-closet, ensuite bath w tub-shower combo & vanity w 2 sinks. 2 more BRs upstairs! Neutral paint & window blinds! Laminate wood floors in Living, Dining, Kitchen & Laundry Room. Fenced backyard! Storage shed! Lewisville ISD schools! Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
921 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Boxwood Drive have?
Some of 921 Boxwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Boxwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Boxwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 921 Boxwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 Boxwood Drive offers parking.
Does 921 Boxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Boxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Boxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Boxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Boxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Boxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Boxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Boxwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

