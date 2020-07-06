912 Birkshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Short term lease! Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Wonderful Park Valley Neighborhood! Crown Moulding, Engineered Hard Wood Floors, Designer Paint and Lighting Throughout! Large Kitchen with Subway Tile Backsplash, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar Overlooks Spacious Family Room with Gas Fire Place! Private Master Retreat with Updated Spa Like Master Bath Features Seamless Shower, Separate Vanities and Quartz Counter Tops. Fresh, Light and Bright! Move in Ready! Convenient Location to I-35 and The Shops at Highland Village! Blue bedroom & green bathroom have been painted neutral colors.