912 Birkshire Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:11 AM

912 Birkshire Drive

912 Birkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

912 Birkshire Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Short term lease! Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Wonderful Park Valley Neighborhood! Crown Moulding, Engineered Hard Wood Floors, Designer Paint and Lighting Throughout! Large Kitchen with Subway Tile Backsplash, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar Overlooks Spacious Family Room with Gas Fire Place! Private Master Retreat with Updated Spa Like Master Bath Features Seamless Shower, Separate Vanities and Quartz Counter Tops. Fresh, Light and Bright! Move in Ready! Convenient Location to I-35 and The Shops at Highland Village! Blue bedroom & green bathroom have been painted neutral colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Birkshire Drive have any available units?
912 Birkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Birkshire Drive have?
Some of 912 Birkshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Birkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Birkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Birkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Birkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 912 Birkshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Birkshire Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Birkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Birkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Birkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Birkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Birkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Birkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Birkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Birkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

