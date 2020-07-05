909 Boxwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immediate occupancy!!! (after all tenant requirements are met). Recent new carpet. Bright open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, WBFP, Kitchen with fridge, breakfast bar and WI pantry. Kitchen open to dining-liv area. 2 bedrooms down with bath, Private master suite up with huge closet. Sep tub and shower, Dbl vanity, Covered patio, fenced backyard. New locks installed. Lease price includes exterior landscaping and will be maintained by the owner at no additional charge to tenant. $40.00 app fee for first applicant, $20 each for all others of 18+ years old.