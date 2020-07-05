All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 909 Boxwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
909 Boxwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

909 Boxwood Drive

909 Boxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

909 Boxwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Immediate occupancy!!! (after all tenant requirements are met). Recent new carpet. Bright open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, WBFP, Kitchen with fridge, breakfast bar and WI pantry. Kitchen open to dining-liv area. 2 bedrooms down with bath, Private master suite up with huge closet. Sep tub and shower, Dbl vanity, Covered patio, fenced backyard. New locks installed. Lease price includes exterior landscaping and will be maintained by the owner at no additional charge to tenant. $40.00 app fee for first applicant, $20 each for all others of 18+ years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
909 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Boxwood Drive have?
Some of 909 Boxwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Boxwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Boxwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 909 Boxwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Boxwood Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Boxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Boxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Boxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Boxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Boxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Boxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Boxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Boxwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District