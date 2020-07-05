All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
866 Creekside Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

866 Creekside Drive

866 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

866 Creekside Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Updated throughout, this 3 bed 3bath is ready to be called home! 2020 updates are on trend: wood-like ceramic tile, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, SS appliances, kitchen cabinets, carpet, & neutral gray throughout. Coveted 3 bed 3 bath floorplan features one bed and full bath down, walk-in closets for each bedroom, breakfast bar, loft area upstairs, under-stair storage, and full size WD area. Carport can accommodate up to two and has some storage. Community has pool & a clubhouse. No pets or smoking in house. Tenant or agent to verify square footage and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 Creekside Drive have any available units?
866 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 866 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 866 Creekside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
866 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 866 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 866 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 866 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 866 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 Creekside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 866 Creekside Drive has a pool.
Does 866 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 866 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 866 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.

