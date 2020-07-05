866 Creekside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Updated throughout, this 3 bed 3bath is ready to be called home! 2020 updates are on trend: wood-like ceramic tile, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, SS appliances, kitchen cabinets, carpet, & neutral gray throughout. Coveted 3 bed 3 bath floorplan features one bed and full bath down, walk-in closets for each bedroom, breakfast bar, loft area upstairs, under-stair storage, and full size WD area. Carport can accommodate up to two and has some storage. Community has pool & a clubhouse. No pets or smoking in house. Tenant or agent to verify square footage and schools.