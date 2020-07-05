846 Creekside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool

FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ELOQUENT & IMMACULATE TOWN HOME THAT FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHROOMS. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Enjoy fenced in covered patio off the family room. Each bedroom has full bathroom and walk in closets. NEW APPLIANCES will be installed before March 01 & this town home has tons of UPDATES. Home features lots of room for storage including storage room in carport. Two car covered carport out back. Back of property is next to greenbelt. Close to I-35, shopping and dining. Very quiet community that offers pool, clubhouse, playground and park. Hurry before it’s too late, this property won’t last long!