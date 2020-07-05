All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 846 Creekside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
846 Creekside Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

846 Creekside Drive

846 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

846 Creekside Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ELOQUENT & IMMACULATE TOWN HOME THAT FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHROOMS. Large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Enjoy fenced in covered patio off the family room. Each bedroom has full bathroom and walk in closets. NEW APPLIANCES will be installed before March 01 & this town home has tons of UPDATES. Home features lots of room for storage including storage room in carport. Two car covered carport out back. Back of property is next to greenbelt. Close to I-35, shopping and dining. Very quiet community that offers pool, clubhouse, playground and park. Hurry before it’s too late, this property won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Creekside Drive have any available units?
846 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 846 Creekside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
846 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 846 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 846 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 846 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 846 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Creekside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 846 Creekside Drive has a pool.
Does 846 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 846 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District