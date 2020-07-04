All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:37 AM

825 Ben Lane

825 Ben Lane · No Longer Available
Location

825 Ben Lane, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Town Home! 3 bed, 2.5 bath located in excellent location, near to all prime business and offices, close to Hwy 121. Beautiful Hardwood Floor, 9' ceiling, Granite Counter Tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets in Kitchen. Energy Efficient home that saves you utility bills. All rooms come with ceiling Fan. Nice New Fridge available for use and many more upgrades in this brand new home. A Must-See Home for Rent.. Don't miss out and feel free to make arrangement for viewing before it is Gone!
*Utilities are temporarily not available due to transitional period between closing and leasing out*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Ben Lane have any available units?
825 Ben Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Ben Lane have?
Some of 825 Ben Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Ben Lane currently offering any rent specials?
825 Ben Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Ben Lane pet-friendly?
No, 825 Ben Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 825 Ben Lane offer parking?
Yes, 825 Ben Lane offers parking.
Does 825 Ben Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Ben Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Ben Lane have a pool?
No, 825 Ben Lane does not have a pool.
Does 825 Ben Lane have accessible units?
No, 825 Ben Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Ben Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Ben Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

