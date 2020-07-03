821 Ben Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors ice maker refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

Be the first to rent this beautiful newly constructed 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom upgraded town home.This home boasts spacious living room,beautiful hard wood floors,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances with an open layout.Lot of natural sunlight coming into the home keeps the home always bright. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms and a small loft-landing and has upgraded carpet all through out.Less maintenance as newly build home.Lots of closet and storage space in the home as well. Refrigerator included. Yard maintained by HOA and close to the community pool that is right next to the entrance,Great location very close to Hwy 121 and easy access to major retailers.