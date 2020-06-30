797 SUMMIT Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location, Location Location, minute to highway 35!!Beautiful spacious two story house with Granite Countertops !! situated on greenbelt! Desirable floorplan with master retreat down and huge gameroom upstairs with spare bedrooms. Neutral paint, distressed hardwood entry, ceramic tile, recent carpet and fabulous light fixtures throughout - what a terrific look! Island kitchen features built in desk, gas stove and updated appliances. Covered patio and open deck are great for entertaining. See this one today!won't last long.