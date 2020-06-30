All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 797 SUMMIT Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
797 SUMMIT Run
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:39 AM

797 SUMMIT Run

797 Summit Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

797 Summit Run, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location, Location Location, minute to highway 35!!Beautiful spacious two story house with Granite Countertops !! situated on greenbelt! Desirable floorplan with master retreat down and huge gameroom upstairs with spare bedrooms. Neutral paint, distressed hardwood entry, ceramic tile, recent carpet and fabulous light fixtures throughout - what a terrific look! Island kitchen features built in desk, gas stove and updated appliances. Covered patio and open deck are great for entertaining. See this one today!won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 797 SUMMIT Run have any available units?
797 SUMMIT Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 797 SUMMIT Run have?
Some of 797 SUMMIT Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 797 SUMMIT Run currently offering any rent specials?
797 SUMMIT Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 797 SUMMIT Run pet-friendly?
No, 797 SUMMIT Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 797 SUMMIT Run offer parking?
Yes, 797 SUMMIT Run offers parking.
Does 797 SUMMIT Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 797 SUMMIT Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 797 SUMMIT Run have a pool?
No, 797 SUMMIT Run does not have a pool.
Does 797 SUMMIT Run have accessible units?
No, 797 SUMMIT Run does not have accessible units.
Does 797 SUMMIT Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 797 SUMMIT Run has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District