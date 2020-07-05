766 Hummingbird Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home right next to I-35 and 121. House is on a quiet cul de sac in an established neighborhood with large trees! HUGE master bedroom with completely renovated bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two living areas with a cozy built-in niche right by the fireplace. Kitchen and all bathrooms completely updated with granite, fresh paint throughout, and new carpet before move-in. New flooring, ceiling fans, fenced backyard. The location is perfect no matter where you are commuting to! Zoned to Creekside Elementary and blocks from Founders Academy! *Available for Rent or Lease to Own*