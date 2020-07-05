All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

766 Hummingbird Circle

766 Hummingbird Circle · No Longer Available
Location

766 Hummingbird Circle, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home right next to I-35 and 121. House is on a quiet cul de sac in an established neighborhood with large trees! HUGE master bedroom with completely renovated bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two living areas with a cozy built-in niche right by the fireplace. Kitchen and all bathrooms completely updated with granite, fresh paint throughout, and new carpet before move-in. New flooring, ceiling fans, fenced backyard. The location is perfect no matter where you are commuting to! Zoned to Creekside Elementary and blocks from Founders Academy! *Available for Rent or Lease to Own*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Hummingbird Circle have any available units?
766 Hummingbird Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Hummingbird Circle have?
Some of 766 Hummingbird Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Hummingbird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
766 Hummingbird Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Hummingbird Circle pet-friendly?
No, 766 Hummingbird Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 766 Hummingbird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 766 Hummingbird Circle offers parking.
Does 766 Hummingbird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Hummingbird Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Hummingbird Circle have a pool?
No, 766 Hummingbird Circle does not have a pool.
Does 766 Hummingbird Circle have accessible units?
No, 766 Hummingbird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Hummingbird Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 766 Hummingbird Circle has units with dishwashers.

