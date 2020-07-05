All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 742 Red Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
742 Red Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

742 Red Oak Drive

742 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

742 Red Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular BRAND NEW GRANITE & BACKSPLASH in kitchen, master bath, and main bathroom coupled with new KOHLER faucets that you will love! Attractive luminaries were installed in Jan 2019 to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Car garage - SINGLE Family House in GREAT location of Lewisville. Freshly painted with new fans. Brand new carpet in bedrooms and stairway. High ceilings in living and dining rooms as well as gorgeous kitchen with appliances and small covered patio complements its high appeal and functionality. AC and Water Heater recently replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
742 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Red Oak Drive have?
Some of 742 Red Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
742 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 742 Red Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 742 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 742 Red Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 742 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 742 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 742 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 742 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Red Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District