742 Red Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular BRAND NEW GRANITE & BACKSPLASH in kitchen, master bath, and main bathroom coupled with new KOHLER faucets that you will love! Attractive luminaries were installed in Jan 2019 to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Car garage - SINGLE Family House in GREAT location of Lewisville. Freshly painted with new fans. Brand new carpet in bedrooms and stairway. High ceilings in living and dining rooms as well as gorgeous kitchen with appliances and small covered patio complements its high appeal and functionality. AC and Water Heater recently replaced.