Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable home newly renovated, on a quiet cul-de-sac you don't want to miss. Granite in kitchen, new tile, refinished hardwood floors throughout. New windows, new HVAC! Bedroom #2 has a murphy bed. 1 huge bathroom with washer and dryer hookup. Huge deck overlooking a big private fenced backyard. Very nice storage building with electric. Did I say adorable? Yes I did!