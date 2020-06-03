All apartments in Lewisville
728 Creekwood Court
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:21 AM

728 Creekwood Court

728 Creekwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

728 Creekwood Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
Exceptional location on low traffic cul-de-sac next to huge park with playground, sport court, jogging trails and greenbelt. Very desirable floorplan with beds and 3 full bathrooms. Master can be down or up as all beds have full baths and are all close to the same size. Open flowing plan great for entertaining with living room anchored by fireplace and open to breakfast by way of a dry bar great for buffet service. Kitchen and breakfast with granite counters. Breakfast with c-tile. Kitchen with sleek black appliances and breakfast bar open to breakfast room. Large utility-walk-in pantry off of kitchen. Refrigerator stays. 2 large beds & 2 baths up with flex loft style office niche. 2 car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Creekwood Court have any available units?
728 Creekwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Creekwood Court have?
Some of 728 Creekwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Creekwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
728 Creekwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Creekwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 728 Creekwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 728 Creekwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 728 Creekwood Court offers parking.
Does 728 Creekwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Creekwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Creekwood Court have a pool?
No, 728 Creekwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 728 Creekwood Court have accessible units?
No, 728 Creekwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Creekwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Creekwood Court has units with dishwashers.

