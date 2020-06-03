728 Creekwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground

Exceptional location on low traffic cul-de-sac next to huge park with playground, sport court, jogging trails and greenbelt. Very desirable floorplan with beds and 3 full bathrooms. Master can be down or up as all beds have full baths and are all close to the same size. Open flowing plan great for entertaining with living room anchored by fireplace and open to breakfast by way of a dry bar great for buffet service. Kitchen and breakfast with granite counters. Breakfast with c-tile. Kitchen with sleek black appliances and breakfast bar open to breakfast room. Large utility-walk-in pantry off of kitchen. Refrigerator stays. 2 large beds & 2 baths up with flex loft style office niche. 2 car carport.