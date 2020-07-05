720 Willow Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute as a button 3 bed 2 bath LOADED w amazing updates! Quaint porch leads you in to large living w vaulted ceilings, engineered wood flrs in main areas & wood burning FP. Kitchen updated w new appliances, cabinets, marble counters & backsplash, sink, faucet & disposal. 2 Guest beds w room for queen bed + dresser. Guest bath updated w new vanity, marble counters, sink & faucet. Huge master w vaulted ceilings, stunning frameless shower, new cabinets, marble counters, sink & faucet. All new light fixtures, mirrors, Shaw carpet & Shaw tile throughout. 16 Seer Trane HVAC 2019. Water Heater 2018. Amazing location w Central Park right in your backyard. Walking distance to Creekside Elem & Durham Middle.