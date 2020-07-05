All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:48 AM

720 Willow Oak Drive

720 Willow Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 Willow Oak Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Cute as a button 3 bed 2 bath LOADED w amazing updates! Quaint porch leads you in to large living w vaulted ceilings, engineered wood flrs in main areas & wood burning FP. Kitchen updated w new appliances, cabinets, marble counters & backsplash, sink, faucet & disposal. 2 Guest beds w room for queen bed + dresser. Guest bath updated w new vanity, marble counters, sink & faucet. Huge master w vaulted ceilings, stunning frameless shower, new cabinets, marble counters, sink & faucet. All new light fixtures, mirrors, Shaw carpet & Shaw tile throughout. 16 Seer Trane HVAC 2019. Water Heater 2018. Amazing location w Central Park right in your backyard. Walking distance to Creekside Elem & Durham Middle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Willow Oak Drive have any available units?
720 Willow Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Willow Oak Drive have?
Some of 720 Willow Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Willow Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 Willow Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Willow Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 Willow Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 720 Willow Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 720 Willow Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 720 Willow Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Willow Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Willow Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 720 Willow Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 Willow Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 Willow Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Willow Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Willow Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

